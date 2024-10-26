Foster care program planned to help vets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will soon offer a new medical foster care program.

It works just like foster care you typically associate with children, but for veterans. Private homeowners can open their doors to temporarily house veterans, up to three at a time. Medical providers would visit the homes and provide services like physical therapy.

The VA says this would be a more affordable option than nursing homes.

It’s expected to launch nationwide in 2026.