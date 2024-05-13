Four people accused of fleeing traffic stop in stolen Kia in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Four Buffalo children under the age of 17 are facing felony charges after Genesee County sheriff’s deputies say they fled a traffic stop in a stolen Kia on Monday morning.

Deputies tried to stop the car just after midnight at the Thruway entrance near Batavia. According to the sheriff’s office, the car sped away on the Thruway and only stopped after deputies put out spike strips at the 490 exit.

Deputies say the driver and all three passengers tried in run away but they were all arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. All four were released to their parents or guardians after being issued tickets.