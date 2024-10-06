Four teams remain undefeated in Section V football after week 5 action
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a packed weekend for Section V football. News10NBC’s Ian Mills headed out to Canandaigua for the Touchdown 10 game of the week on Friday for the Canandaigua-Monroe matchup. On Saturday, dozens of teams faced off and four teams remain undefeated: Fairport, Brighton, Batavia, and Irondequoit.
Here are all of the scores from around Section V Football from Saturday’s week 5 action of the 2024 season for Saturday, October 5.
- Fairport (5-0) – 21, Rush-Henrietta (1-4) – 7
- Pittsford (1-4) – 22, Penfield (1-4) – 20
- Hilton (4-1) – 22, UPrep (2-3) – 19
- Webster Schroeder (2-3) – 42, Spencerport (1-4) – 19
- Brighton (5-0) – 31, Webster Thomas (2-3) – 7
- Greece Athena (2-3) – 34, Greece Arcadia (0-5) – 6
- Brockport (4-1) – 43, Vertus (0-5) – 6
- Batavia (5-0) – 32, Honeoye Falls-Lima (4-1) – 16
- Irondequoit (5-0) – 18, Victor (1-4) – 15
- ER/Gananda (4-1) – 29, Haverling (2-2) – 6