Lollypop Farm waives cat adoption fees Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Looking to add a furry member to the family? Lollypop Farm is waiving cat adoption fees for Free Cat Day on Thursday.

Several dozen cats at Lollypop’s main campus on Victor Road in Fairport and at The Mall at Greece Ridge are looking for homes.

Kittens 6 months and younger will be 50 percent off, and the rest are free.

Adoptions start at 10 a.m. Thursday and close at 5 p.m.