Clinic in Rochester aims to help people with past cannabis convictions on 4/20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The company Ayr Wellness is holding a free clinic to clear the records of people with past cannabis convictions.

The event is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Urban Euphoria 25 South Washington Street in Rochester. It’s on 4/20 Day, which celebrates the legalization of marijuana.

While New York State has legalized cannabis, many people still have trouble finding jobs and securing housing due to prior marijuana convictions. The clinic will provide attendees with legal services and connect them with re-entry programs.

Mayor Malik Evans, Assemblymember Demond Meeks, and Assemblymember Sarah Clark will attend.