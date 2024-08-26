Free COVID-19 test kits available again in late September, Biden administration announces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With back-to-school season upon us, illnesses and germs are coming back around too.

The Biden Administration announced another round of free COVID-19 test kits. The kits will be available in late September. Households will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests when the federal program reopens.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Agency that oversees the testing has not announced an exact date for ordering to begin.

The tests can be ordered through this link.