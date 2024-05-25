Free family fun: Paddle and Pour festival features live music, food, and art in Pittsford Village

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some family fun, head out to the annual Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival in the Village of Pittsford.

The free event runs from noon until 10 p.m. and includes live music all day on the Main Street stage — including headlining act Uptown Groove. Food trucks and local artists will also be on hand to add to the festivities.

Don’t forget about the Pittsford Regatta, where rowers from around the area will compete on the historic Erie Canal. It’s an opportunity to see some exciting racing action right in the heart of the village.

Click here for a map of the festival. For a map of parking options, click here.

So whether you’re a fan of art, music, food, or sports, there’s something for everyone at Paddle and Pour.

