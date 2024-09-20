From 5Ks to half marathons: A guide to Rochester’s remaining runs and walks this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday, September 21 marks the official start of fall. As Rochester mourns another beautiful summer, the runners in the community eagerly await the cool breeze to come.
Though the heat is on its way out, racing is here to stay. Rochester offers plenty of walks and runs throughout the rest of the year — starting with the Wilmot Warrior Weekend 5K Walk, Run and Ride this Sunday, September 22. The race will benefit cancer research and survivorship.
Race day agenda:
- 7:00 a.m. – 75-mile ride starts
- 8:15 a.m. – 50-mile ride starts
- 9:15 a.m. – 25-mile ride starts
- 9:45 a.m. – 12.5-mile ride starts
- 10:00 a.m. – 1-mile walk starts
- 10:15 a.m. – 5K starts
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Participants in all events will begin crossing the finishing line
- 11:30 am: 5K Awards Ceremony
- 11:30-3:00pm: Food Trucks, Bounce Houses, Celebration!
The fun doesn’t stop when the temperature drops. If you’re looking to race, walk for charity, or get involved in the community, here is a list of the remaining runs/walks in and around Rochester this year:
September
- Pineway Ponds 5K – Sept. 28
- Unlimited Breadstciks Trail Half Marathon – Sept. 29
October
- MCC Annual 5K Walk/Run for Scholarships – Oct. 5
- Wendell Hercules Running with the Angels 5K – Oct. 6
- ROCtoberfest 5K – Oct. 12
- Scare Brain Cancer Away 5k Walk/Run – Oct. 19
- Many Lite 20-miler – Oct. 20
- Moore than a Race 5K – Oct. 20
- Hopson 5K Give Cancer the Bird – Oct. 20
- RIT Brick City Homecoming 5K – Oct. 20
- Pumpkins in the Park 5K – Oct. 26
- Johnny’s Run Like Hell Halloween 5K – Oct. 26
- Painted Pinky 5K – Oct. 27
November
- The Cider Mile – Nov. 2
- East Avenue Grocery Run, 10K, 5K, and 1K – Nov. 2
- Dirt Cheap Stage Race – Nov. 8-10
- Avon Veterans Day Race – Nov. 9
- Stars and Stripes 5K Veterun – Nov. 11
- Red Creek Turkey Trot – Nov. 16
- Girls on the Run 5K – Nov. 23
- Webster Turkey Trot – Nov. 28
- Livonia Turkey Trot – Nov. 28
December
- Winter Trail Fest Race 5, 10, or 15 miles – Dec. 14
- Don Curran Memorial 5K – Dec. 14
- Santa Stampede – Dec. 17
- Winter Wonderland Run – Dec. 20
- Reindeer Run – Dec. 22
Know about a race we don’t have on our list? Send us an email at news1@whec.com.