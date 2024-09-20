From 5Ks to half marathons: A guide to Rochester’s remaining runs and walks this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday, September 21 marks the official start of fall. As Rochester mourns another beautiful summer, the runners in the community eagerly await the cool breeze to come.

Though the heat is on its way out, racing is here to stay. Rochester offers plenty of walks and runs throughout the rest of the year — starting with the Wilmot Warrior Weekend 5K Walk, Run and Ride this Sunday, September 22. The race will benefit cancer research and survivorship.

Race day agenda:

7:00 a.m. – 75-mile ride starts

8:15 a.m. – 50-mile ride starts

9:15 a.m. – 25-mile ride starts

9:45 a.m. – 12.5-mile ride starts

10:00 a.m. – 1-mile walk starts

10:15 a.m. – 5K starts

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Participants in all events will begin crossing the finishing line

11:30 am: 5K Awards Ceremony

11:30-3:00pm: Food Trucks, Bounce Houses, Celebration!

The fun doesn’t stop when the temperature drops. If you’re looking to race, walk for charity, or get involved in the community, here is a list of the remaining runs/walks in and around Rochester this year:

Know about a race we don’t have on our list? Send us an email at news1@whec.com.