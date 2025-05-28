From biking to boating: Discovering the Erie Canal’s diverse outdoor adventures

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The Erie Canal, once a vital commercial waterway, has transformed into a hub for outdoor recreation. News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen is familiar with the trails, and even rode his bike along with his wife, from Buffalo to Albany along the Canalway Trail.

On any given day, you’ll find people walking, running, cycling, fishing, or just lounging here along the Erie Canal.

Erin Huver from Pittsford said, “I like the water. It’s very serene, but it adds a different dynamic rather than just walking on the streets.”

The Canalway Trail offers opportunities for both hardcore cyclists and leisurely riders. The Erie Canal Boat Company in Fairport provides tandem bikes and kayaks for people of all abilities.

“We work with about 17 different organizations and four different universities encouraging adaptive and inclusive recreation on the canal and trail,” said Peter Abele of the Erie Canal Boat Company.

Susan Goff shared her experience, saying, “My students felt very independent. They had a blast. They were able to ride their bikes on the canal which is something they don’t get to frequently do.”

For experienced cyclists, the Canalway Trail offers numerous challenges due to the terrain.

“The connectivity of the Canalway Trail being 85% off-road is a thing that is drawing tourists from around the world,” said Dylan Carey from Parks and Trails New York.

That’s not all. For the past 27 years, Parks and Trails New York has hosted an eight-day, fully supported cycling tour from Buffalo to Albany.

“You just have to bike from our overnight to our campsite each night. We carry all your luggage and your gear and you just enjoy the ride,” Carey said.

Beyond cycling, the Erie Canal also offers water-based activities. Erie Canal Adventures in Macedon allows visitors to rent fully-equipped boats for multi-night excursions.

Allie Keenan of Erie Canal Adventures said, “You’re on one of our larger boats. So they have two cabins, both with a double bed, two bathrooms, a shower, a full kitchen.”

Brian Keenan added, “It’s an adventure. It really is. I mean especially living aboard a boat, traveling along the canal, going through the locks. It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing.”

The Erie Canal, once pivotal in economic growth, now enhances quality of life by promoting an active lifestyle. To register to cycle along the canal, click here.

