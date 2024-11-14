From Brie to Bloomy Rinds: Wegmans offers a taste of cheese caves this Saturday and Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cheese lovers, get ready for a special celebration at Wegmans. The popular grocery store chain is marking the 10th anniversary of its unique “cheese caves.”

Did you know that Wegmans ages its cheese in state-of-the-art caves right here in Rochester? To celebrate this milestone, Wegmans is hosting events at all of its stores this Saturday and Sunday.

During the celebration, stations around the store will offer educational experiences about the cheese caves. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the process and enjoy some delicious cheese.

The fun will also include:

An education station with details about the ripening process at the caves

A station that focuses on our soft-ripened cheeses and the difference between Bloomy Rinds and Washed Rinds

All about Brie!

Pairing prosciutto and soft-ripened cheeses for your holiday events

Wine and cheese pairings for special occasions (only in states where wine is sold in store)

For more Wegmans events happening this year, including a digital deals day and an event for holiday entertaining, click here.

