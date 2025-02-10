From club to varsity: SUNY Brockport’s women’s flag football program set for upgrade in 2025-26

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Exciting news for SUNY Brockport as the college announces the addition of women’s flag football to its varsity sports lineup. The new program is set to begin competition in the 2025-26 academic year.

Currently, women’s flag football is available at Brockport as a club sport. With this transition to a varsity sport, Brockport joins a select group of Empire 8 Conference schools offering the program. These schools include SUNY Geneseo, Hartwick College, Elmira College, and Russell Sage College.

