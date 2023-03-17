Funeral arrangements announced for LGBTQ activist Michael Gamilla

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Service arrangements have been announced for local LGBTQ activist Michael Gamilla, who died on March 9 after a battle with leukemia.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 25th. It will begin with a mass at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at the Jewish Community Center at noon. Attendees are asked to wear bright and colorful clothing.

“That’s how Michael would show up and want to be celebrated. The world was his fashion runway after all,” said the post about the service.

Gamilla served as the program director for ImageOut, Rochester’s LGBTQ film festival for 19 years. His bio on Trillium Health says he worked as a systems analyst and computer programmer but also had an artistic side. You can make a donation to ImageOut in memory of Gamilla here.

Gamilla spoke to News10NBC about his role as the Grand Marshal of Rochester’s Pride Parade in 2022.