Garage engulfed in flames on Rochester’s northeast side, no injuries reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A garage fire broke out on the city’s northeast side early Saturday morning. News10NBC’s photojournalist was at the scene on Miller Street near Wright Terrace around 7 a.m. to capture the blaze.

Flames and smoke were visible coming from the roof of the detached garage. Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

News10NBC has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information and will update the story when we learn more.

