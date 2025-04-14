Gas prices continue to fall in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices continue to drop in Rochester, as the average price for a gallon of gas in Rochester fell nearly three cents in the last week, averaging at $3.07.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest place to fill up on gas within the area are Costco, the Henrietta Walmart, as well as the Henrietta and Victor BJ’s. Gas should be about $2.72 at these locations according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy says gas prices have likely hit their high for the year.