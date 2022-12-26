Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA.

However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s Eve. Since June 1, New York State and Monore County have reduced the amount they collect in gas taxes to lower prices. The tax relief has aimed to save consumers a total of $0.28 per gallon at the pump – $0.16 at the county level and $0.12 at the state level.

With the tax relief nearing its end, lawmakers will have to decide whether to renew the deadline. We’ll keep you updated on whether any legislation is proposed to extend the tax relief.

Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.

However, the national average has fallen much steeper than Rochester’s average. In Rochester, prices dropped 6 cents this week, 6 cents before that, then 2 cents, then 6 cents. For the national average prices fell by 4 cents this week, 14 cents before that, then 11 cents, then 11 cents. The national average on Monday was $3.10 per gallon.

Rochester prices were lower than the national average throughout all of September and much of October. However, the tides have turned. In the third week of October, the national average fell dramatically while Rochester’s prices climbed. Rochester hasn’t been below the national average since then.

The cheapest gas in Rochester was $2.94 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 75 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

According to AAA, Gas prices in Rochester were more expensive than in Buffalo by 5 cents and more expensive than in Syracuse by 9 cents. Rochester’s gas prices were also more expensive than New York State’s average, $3.42 per gallon.

Gas prices have skyrocketed over the past year because of rapid recovery from the pandemic increased the demand so high that supply couldn’t keep up. Europe’s restrictions on importing Russian oil also scrambled world oil prices, affecting the U.S. even though the U.S. imports very little Russian oil.

Rochester’s prices are about the same compared to last December while the state’s average is slightly cheaper compared to last December. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.