Gas prices in Rochester drop slightly over past four weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have dropped slightly over the past four weeks, matching a trend seen at the national and local levels.

Monday’s average gas price in Rochester is $3.42 per gallon according to AAA. That’s 2 cents lower than a week ago and 9 cents lower than a month ago. New York State has a similar average currently, at $3.43 per gallon, but a month ago, the state’s average was 5 cents higher than Rochester’s.

Prices in Rochester have seen a declining trend since hitting an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon in mid-June. Prices rapidly dropped last summer and fall but the decline has slowed this winter.

Prices were expected to jump up significantly, $0.22 per gallon or more, after Dec. 31 because the gas tax relief ended. The relief aimed to save consumers $0.06 at the Monroe County level and $0.16 at the state level.

However, prices kept falling for the first two weeks in January and only increased slightly in the third week. That could indicate that middlemen absorbed the benefits of the tax relief instead of consumers, which a study Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy warned about.

Monday’s national average, at $3.41 per gallon, is only 1 cent lower than Rochester’s. A month ago, that difference was 3 cents. Unlike the average for Rochester and the state, the national average increased this week by 4 cents.

Rochester’s gas prices this week were 1 cent lower than in Syracuse but six cents higher compared to Buffalo. Rome had the most expensive gas in upstate New York at $3.48 while Batavia took the prize for the lowest at $3.34 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.15 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 54 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.