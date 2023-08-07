Gas prices jump in Rochester and nationally for second week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price has jumped by 10 cents since and the national average has jumped by seven cents since last week, according to AAA.

On Monday, the gas price in Rochester hit $3.90 per gallon and the national average hit $3.83 per gallon.

Its the second week in a row that gas prices have soared. The week before Rochester’s 10-cent increase, gas prices increased by nine cents. The week before that, gas prices went unchanged.

The week before the seven-cent increase in the national average, gas prices increased by 16 cents and increased by three cents the week before that.

AAA says a high price for crude oil has driven an increase in gas prices. The demand for gas is steady and some experts believe scorching temperatures in some areas are keeping people from traveling.

Rochester’s average gas is the same as the state average. Syracuse had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.99 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia took the prize of the cheapest gas price at $3.83 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.59 per gallon while the most expensive was 50 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.