Gas prices remain the same in Rochester but national average drops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester didn’t change this week while the national average fell, according to AAA.

Rochester’s gas prices have remained around $3.74 per gallon since last Monday. This comes after weeks of a slow increase, including by four cents the week earlier. Rochester’s prices are slightly more expensive than the statewide average for gas, which is $3.68 per gallon.

That’s a difference from the national average, which fell by 7 cents this week and 6 cents last week. The national average landed at $3.54 per gallon on Monday, 20 cents lower than Rochester’s average.

Over the past four weeks, gas prices in Rochester have increased by 19 cents. That’s a contrast from the national average which decreased by 6 cents in that time.

AAA says that fears of a global economic recession have led to falling gas prices at the national level. In addition, the demand for gas hasn’t yet increased from summer travel. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry explored the outlook for local gas prices this summer.

Similar to Rochester, gas prices in Buffalo didn’t change this week, remaining at $3.71 per gallon. However, prices in Syracuse fell 2 cents down to $3.70 per gallon. Gas prices in Watertown were the most expensive of any city in Upstate New York, at $3.78 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia had the cheapest price at $3.64 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.29 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 55 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and the nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.