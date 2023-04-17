Gas prices rise in Rochester, continuing trend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Average gas prices in Rochester rose by 7 cents this week, continuing a trend of increasing prices over the past four weeks felt across the region, state, and nation.

Prices in Rochester have increased by $0.21 since early March, landing at $3.63 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. That’s 2 cents higher than the state average, which rose by a similar $0.17 since early March.

The national average for gas, at $3.67 per gallon, is also higher than Rochester’s. The national average rose by $2.02 since early March and has risen every day since March 29. AAA says prices rose despite a lower demand for gas compared to the previous Easter weekend, when many Americans travel.

Rochester’s gas prices this week were three cents higher than compared to Buffalo and Syracuse. The prize for the cheapest gas of any city in Upstate New York went to Batavia, at $3.55 per gallon. Watertown had the most expensive at $3.67 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rochester this week was $3.33 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was 46 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

The average gas price is cheaper for the state, Rochester, and nation compared to a year ago. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.