Gates organization honors 2021 murder victim

GATES, N.Y. — A group with Keep Gates Clean paid tribute to a man that was murdered three years ago.

They held a memorial cleanup Saturday morning along Buell Road for Richard Sciascia. Sciascia was murdered on Buell Road when a group of teenagers cornered him and shot him, after thinking he had a gun.

Dan Switzer, organizer for Keep Gates Clean says they clean different sites every week, but this week was especially important.

“I would hope that he would be pleased that we’re out here honoring him, but mainly we’re doing it for his family,” says Switzer. “Hopefully the family will come here tomorrow. I actually had a picture printed out and had it laminated and put it at the memorial. So hopefully the family will come down tomorrow and see that Gates cares.”

Switzer says they hope to get more people to come out and volunteer. He says they hope the initiative extends to other communities as well.

If anyone is interested in volunteering with Keep Gates Clean here’s a link to their Facebook page.