Gates Police: Car fleeing police gets into multi-car crash on Buffalo Road

GATES, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Gates Police say a car fleeing from police got in a multi-car crash on Buffalo Road Saturday night.

Gates Police Department posted on Facebook saying officers saw a Honda with out-of-state license plates driving without headlights or taillights on Buffalo Road. As officers tried to pull the Honda over, they say the Honda pulled into the Police Department parking lot and an officer got of out his patrol car — that’s when officers say the Honda sped off.

Officers say the Honda drove down Buffalo Road, where it was later found in a multi-car crash. Police say the driver ran away from the scene before they got there, and believe the driver switched out the plates.

After searching, police were able to arrest 24-year-old Jalen Brown and charge him with the following:

Fleeing police

Leaving the scene of an accident

Multiple other traffic violations

Brown was issued appearance tickets.