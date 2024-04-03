Gates Police: Man tries to collect money during scam that began with email about expiring account

GATES, N.Y. — A man is under arrest after Gates Police say he tried to collect money for a scam that all started with an email about an expiring Netflix account.

Harpeet Singh, 29, is charged with grand larceny and impersonating an officer. It all started when a Gates resident was on the phone about the expiring Netflix account email and the caller claimed to transfer her to her bank.

Gates Police say the scammer requested that she empty her bank account and transfer all the money to another account through a “federal reserve agent” who would come to her house. That’s when she called police.

When a man pulled up in her driveway in a car, officers were already there and detained him. Officers say that man, Singh, wore a bandana to cover his face and claimed that he was helping to pick up money for a friend in New York City.

Officers soon learned that Singh was accused of crossing the border into the U.S. illegally through Arizona in November of 2023. He was allowed to stay in the U.S. pending his immigration hearing scheduled for March 2025. Singh was released on an appearance ticket.