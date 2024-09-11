Generation born after 9/11 struggles to relate, but finds unity 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 9/11 is a popular topic of discussion every year on college campuses. But for many in the younger generation, it’s hard to comprehend something you weren’t alive for.

“I think that being born after 9/11, makes it a little bit more difficult to empathize and sympathize with people born during that time,” said Lily Shaw, a student at Nazareth University.

But, out of devastation and tragedy, there’s an opportunity to inspire others to be the light in the world.

Libby Squire, a sophomore with Bonner Leaders, spent part of the day handing out slips for students and faculty to “pledge a good deed” that day. All to commemorate 9/11, and honor those tragically affected by it — dead or alive.

“Or a good act of service. Like, what could we do to make someone’s day better, or make today better,” Squire said.

Those who lived through 9/11 often talk about the unification of our country in the days that followed.

“So personally, my dad is also in the military, so I like to reflect because so many lives were lost, it’s also a good reflection on how the community came together as a whole.”

In a time where political tensions are high, and hostile at times, these students say that goodness still exists, if you look closely.

“Just being a good person is one of the most important things we can hold onto if there’s anything we can remember to do,” said Shaw.

“I’ve felt nothing but connection and the warmth of Nazareth University here, even with my leadership program,” Squire said.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*