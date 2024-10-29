Genesee Brewery brings back popular ’12 Horse Ale’ for limited time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Genesee Brewery has opened its vault and brought back a previously retired beer by popular demand.

Genny’s “12 Horse Ale” is back for a limited time. The English-style ale was first introduced back in 1933. the company brewed 1,500 barrels of 12 Horse for the revival.

It will be available in 12 packs of 12-ounce cans until January, while supplies last. 12 Horse Ale will also be on draft at select locations. For more specialty beers available at Genesee Brewing Company, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.