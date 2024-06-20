Genesee Brewery introduces Lipton Hard Iced Tea in five flavors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a new drink rolling down the packaging lines inside the Genesee Brewery.

Genesee Brewery is the brew place of the new Lipton Hard Iced Tea. Genny is brewing it in five flavors: lemon, peach, strawberry, half and half, and citrus green tea.

The drinks were launched in a few markets back in spring 2023, but their availability is expanding to places like Highmark Stadium and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

