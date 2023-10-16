Geneseo Central School District will discuss improvement project Monday night

GENESEO, N.Y. — The Geneseo Central School District will discuss a capital improvement project with members of the community on Monday night.

The proposal calls for improving the gym, which the district says is in danger of closing within the next year because of structural deficiencies for the walls and floors.

The district is also considering creating a secure entrance vestibule and relocating Universal Pre-Kindergarten from its current off-campus location of Pride and Joy to the district’s campus. Another proposal calls for upgrading the auditorium including adding student bathrooms to the back of the stage area. You can learn more about the proposal here.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the middle school / high school media center.