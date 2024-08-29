Geneva man faces charges after dog left in a hot car and dies

GENEVA, N.Y. — A dog owner from Geneva is facing charges after investigators said his dog died after being left in a hot car for four hours.

Daniel Bowman, 49, is charged with animal cruelty. The Ontario County Humane Society says Bowman forgot to drop off his one-year-old Goldendoodle named Pecan at a local doggy daycare before heading to work on Aug. 15. When Bowman returned, he found his dog unresponsive from the heat exposure.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian but couldn’t be revived. Temperatures were around 85 degrees inside the car. Investigators say the car was not parked under shade and the windows were closed at that time.