Geneva searches for new police chief after resignation of former chief

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva is on the hunt for a new police chief following the resignation of Matthew Colton earlier this month.

The city opened up applications for the position as it seeks to fill the vacancy created by Colton’s departure, which was prompted by an investigation into a personnel matter.

The city manager announced that both she and a group of community stakeholders will be involved in reviewing the applications. They aim to find an experienced and proven leader in law enforcement to take on the critical role of overseeing the city’s police department. Applications are welcomed until May 13.

The city of Geneva says it’s looking for someone with a strong background in law enforcement leadership to steer their police department forward.

