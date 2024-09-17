‘Get out there and vote’: MCC student government marks Constitution Day with voter registration efforts

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — MCC’s student government set up informational tables and answered questions about voter registration and casting ballots on Election Day as part of National Voter Registration Day.

“From my experience, not too many younger people are interested in getting out and voting from what I’ve heard. ‘My vote doesn’t matter’ and things along those lines,” one member of student government told News10NBC.

The student government wants to encourage all students to get active and vote.

“We just want to encourage all of our students to get out there and vote. These students are gonna be the future generations of our country so we want them to get active and get out there,” the student said.

National Voter Registration Day falls on Constitution Day, commemorating the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

The time to cast your vote is quickly approaching. Here’s some deadlines to be mindful of for voters in New York:

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: Oct. 21

Deadline to register to vote by mail: Oct. 26

Deadline for in-person registration: Oct. 26

Early voting: Oct. 26 – Nov. 3

Election day: Nov. 5

For deadline information for military overseas voters, click here.

