Geva Theatre announces lineup 2024-2025 season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Geva Theatre announced its lineup for its new season. The performances will kick off in September with “Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein” and end with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in June, 2024.

Season subscriptions are on sale now by calling the Geva Theatre box office at 585-232-4382. Individual tickets for shows will go on sale in July.

New this season, people can subscribe to One Geva, which offers a full season of work across two stages. There will be five shows at the Wilson Stage and one at the Fielding Stage. Here is this season’s lineup:

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein (Sept. 25 to Oct. 27, 2024): Mel Brooks’ comedic genius meets black and white horror movies in this electrifying musical comedy. It’s at the Wilson Stage.

How I Learned What I Learned (Oct. 15 to Dec. 1, 2024): From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson comes this one-actor biographical play chronicling Wilson’s life as a Black artist in the Hill District in Pittsburgh. It’s at the Fielding Stage.

Nina Simone: Four Women (Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, 2024): A production that tells the story of how Nina Simone became a songwriter and civil rights activist after she heard that four Black girls had been killed in the bombing of the 16thAvenue Church in Birmingham, Alabama. It’s at the Wilson Stage.

Little Women (Feb. 25 to March 23, 2025): Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel comes to fresh life in this inventive, theatrical adaptation which follows as the March sisters gather in the family attic. It’s at the Wilson Stage.

Pure Native (April 15 to May 11, 2025): A production in association with the Friends of Ganondagan and Native Voices. It’s at the Wilson Stage.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (May 28 to June 29, 2025): Before she was hit-maker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, an up-and-coming songwriter from Brooklyn. This is the story of how she made her mark on the music industry and found her own voice in the process. It’s at the Wilson stage.

Geva also announced addition programming:

George Gershwin Alone (July 9 to 28, 2024): Captivating audiences around the world, including on Broadway, in London’s West End, and more, this production tells the story of America’s great composer. It’s at the Wilson Stage.

A Christmas Carol (Nov. 21 to Dec. 29, 2024): Charles Dickens’ holiday classic returns to the Geva stage, with a new adaptation by Geva’s 22-24 Playwright in Residence, Harrison David Rivers. It’s a the Wilson Stage.

The Work Out Room (March 12 to March 22, 2025 and June 11 to June 21, 2025): A long-form comedy series where the audience gets to watch some of the country’s most exciting comedians develop new material live with the Rochester community. It’s at the Fielding Stage.