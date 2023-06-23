Giant sandcastles are on display for Harborfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Massive sandcastles were on display at Ontario Beach Park. Two people were hard at work preparing for the sand sculpture competition at Rochester Harborfest.

Harborfest started on Friday and the sand sculpture competition on Saturday takes place from 9 a.m. to dusk.

“We are replicating a few items from the past of Ontario Beach Park, the old gateway from last century and we’re also depicting a carousel horse from the old carousel that’s still here,” said sand sculptor Dan Belcher.

Harborfest, which runs through Sunday, marks the opening of the summer season at the beach as well as the 200th anniversary of the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse. The festival includes live music, lighthouse tours, art vendors, a car show, a 5K and 10K race, and more. Here’s the list of events:

Friday, June 23

12 p.m. – Dusk — Sand Sculpture Display and Demonstration (Beach)

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Historic Genesee-Charlotte Lighthouse Tours

1 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Historic Dentzel Carousel and Chirldrens Area Open

12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Food and Beverage Vendors Open

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Live Music: Bill Tiberio (Jazz, Tent Stage)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Live Music: Honey & Vinegar (Pop, Tent Stage)

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Live Music: Neil Van Dorn Band (Pop, Pavilion)

Saturday, June 24

7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. — Fleet Feet Sports Harborfest 5K and 10K Race

9 a.m. – Dusk — Sand Sculpture Display and Demonstration (Beach)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Sand Sculpture Contest (open to public, beach)

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Wheels in Motion Car Show

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Arts, Crafts, and Merchandise Vendors

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Community and Business Displays

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Harborfest Volleyball Tournament (Beach)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Marine Displays

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Historic Dentzel Carousel and Chirldrens Area Open

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Food and Beverage Vendors Open

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Historic Genesee-Charlotte Lighthouse Tours

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Buskers on the Boardwalk

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Live Music: Inside Out (Classic Pop, Pavilion)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Live Music: Jimmie Highsmith (Blues/Jazz?R&B, Tent)

4 p.m. — Sand Sculpture Contest Awards (Tent Stage)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Live Music: Daryl Parker (Jazz, Tent Stage)

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Live Music: Me and the Boyz (Party Band, Pavilion)

9 p.m. — Boat Parade of Lights (Genesee River)

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m. – dusk — Sand sculpture display and demonstration (beach)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Harborfest Volleyball Tournament (Beach)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Food and Beverage Vendors Open

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Antique Fire Equipment Display

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Arts, Crafts, and Merchandise Vendors

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Community Organization and Business Exhibits

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Historic Genesee-Charlotte Lighthouse Tours

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Marine Displays

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Historic Dentzel Carousel and Chirldrens Area Open

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Buskers on the Boardwalk

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Live Music: Bob Schneider (Jazz, Tent Stage)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Live Music: Rob Smith & Mike Gladstone (70s-80s Pop, Tent Stage)