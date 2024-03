ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting on St. Paul Street near Norton Street on Wednesday.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 9:15 a.m. They didn’t find the victim but learned that she was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus with a lower-body gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.