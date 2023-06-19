Girl, 17, recovering after shooting in city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 17-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 1 a.m. after reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. Investigators learned that the teen was shot in the upper body on Clifford Avenue near Manitou Street.

She is expected to survive and police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody.