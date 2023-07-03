Girl raises funds for diabetes research through lemonade stand

GREECE, N.Y. — A girl is running a lemonade stand in Greece to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Although it was raining on Sunday, that didn’t stop the girl, Victoria Munno, and her family from running the stand.

Victoria was diagnosed with type one diabetes in December. Her mom explained the hardest part of having a child with diabetes.

“It’s how it impacts a family. It’s not even just her having it, it’s our whole family and it’s really changed our lives,” said Kelly Munno.

Victoria’s mom says their first lemonade stand two weeks ago raised more than $600. Victoria says she plans to keep running her stand throughout the summer.