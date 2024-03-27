Girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s convicted killer accused of lying to the FBI

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The longtime girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s convicted killer Raymond Moody is accused of lying to the FBI.

According to our Myrtle Beach NBC affiliate, 56-year-old Angel Vause is accused of giving false statements to investigators.

The FBI claims the lies are about the night that Brittanee Drexel was raped and killed by Moody in 2005. Vause told agents that Drexel joined them willingly but the FBI says Drexel was abducted.

Vause also told the FBI that Drexel kept her phone on her but the FBI says that Vause had Drexel’s phone and dumped it between Georgetown and Charleston counties.

The 56-year-old is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. She was indicted on Tuesday. Until now, Vause had not been charged in the case.