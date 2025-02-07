Girls flag football expands in Rochester with help from Bills Foundation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Exciting news for young athletes in Rochester as more girls’ flag football teams are set to debut this spring. East Lower School and Loretta Johnson Middle School will launch their teams in April.

The expansion is made possible by grants from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Buffalo Bills Foundation. Each new team will receive $3,000 for equipment, including belts and footballs.

Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to participate in training events at the Buffalo Bills facilities, enhancing their skills and experience in the sport.

Last year, the Bishop Kearney Girls Flag Football team won a state title, beating Sayville 39-20.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.