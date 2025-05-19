Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester to host 5K celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local organization is hosting a 5K celebration in Rochester next Friday.

Girls on the Run (GOTR) of Greater Rochester is set to host their end-of-season 5K Celebration on Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at Monroe Community College (MCC).



The event brings 900 local Girls on the Run participants, focusing on fun, connection and empowerment. Along with the 5K, GOTR will be providing face painting, water stations and shirt signing.

Last season, GOTR of Greater Rochester brought together over 1,000 participants.

“We are thrilled to host our 30th 5K Celebration and witness the joy and pride of our participants as they cross the finish line,” said Kelly Fisher, Executive Director of GOTR of Greater Rochester. “Since the first practice, these girls have been working hard to fulfill this goal all while learning new skills, building confidence, and becoming a team.”



Registration is now open for participants, to register, click here.

If running isn’t your style, GOTR is seeking volunteers for the event. To sign up, click here.

About Girls on the Run

GOTR of Greater Rochester was founded in 2010, and aims to support and empower girls from 3rd to 8th grades through enrichment programs. The nonprofit strives to helps young girls in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Livingston counties build confidence, increase their level of physical activity, and learn life skills.



GOTR of Greater Rochester reported more 10,000 girls have been impacted since 2010. With two seasons per year, 1,200 girls are served each year.

Independent studies show that 97% of girls learned life skills including conflict resolution, helping others and making decisions.