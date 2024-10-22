Goldie Hawn, Oscar-winning actress, receives George Eastman Award in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn is in Rochester Tuesday to receive the George Eastman Award at the George Eastman House.

Before the ceremony, Hawn spoke with the media Tuesday morning about being honored for her long, iconic career. She won an Academy Award in 1970 for her supporting performance in “Cactus Flower.”

Hawn explains why the George Eastman Award means so much to her.

“I’m learning a lot about George Eastman – about his genius, his life, his dedication. Who would have thought you could do that?” Hawn said. “This is a different kind of honor – it’s in loving memory of someone who gave us so much.”

Hawn kicked off her visit to Rochester last night by introducing a special screening of “The First Wives Club” at the Dryden Theatre. The award ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, also at the Dryden Theatre.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.