Golfers can hit balls in Highmark Stadium in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a way to take your golf game to new heights? How about hitting drives in Highmark stadium where the Bills play.

Highmark Stadium and Upper Deck Golf announced that players in groups of two can book tee times from July 26 through 28 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

There will also be music, food, drinks, and multiple golfing challenges. Registration for tee times doesn’t open until early June but you can register now for an early access to tee times now. Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Learn more here.