Good Question: Is Amtrak offering service to the New York State Fair?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The great New York State Fair is just a few weeks away. If you want to avoid paying for parking and gas, you’re in luck!

Get this: it costs more to park at the New York State Fair than it does to get in the gates. But driving isn’t the only way to get there.

One man asked News10NBC, “…curious if Amtrak will offer service to the NYS Fair again this year as they have since 2002.”

Yes! Tickets for the ride service are on-sale now.

Amtrak and Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that four trains will make daily stops at the fair. Your best bet from Rochester is the Empire Service Train 284, which leaves Niagara Falls at 6:27a.m., stops in Rochester at 8:14 a.m., and arrives at the fair around 9:30 a.m.

That’s good timing, considering the fair opens at 9 a.m. each morning.

You’ll want to get off at the stop labeled “New York State Fair” or Amtrak code “NYF.” If you take the train, the closest entrance to the fair is gate 11 off of Belle Isle Drive.

The fair starts on August 21, and runs through September 2. General admission tickets are on-sale now at $8 per person. If you’re driving, it’ll cost $12 to park.

You can get a train ticket for $20 through this link.

