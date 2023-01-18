Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies.

Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open in just a few months as Apple Cinema.

Ian asks: “What is going on with the new Apple Cinema? It seems like it was announced ages ago but still isn’t here. Is the project still on?”

Since June of last year, the former cinema has been 27,000 square feet of empty space.

When its former tenant, Pittsford Cinema closed. The president of the Pittsford Cinema Corporation, Conrad Zurich, says the reason was because “studios just aren’t releasing high end films anymore” and that’s what his customers wanted.

More than seven months later, plans to open an Apple Cinema are moving forward. A representative from Apple Cinemas tells me: “We will be starting renovations in the next couple of weeks. Tentatively planning on April opening.”

Those renovations include full in-seat dining and a full kitchen, 8 screens, and luxury seating. So, just about three months to go.

There is another dine-in movie theater in Rochester. That’s the ROC Cinema in the South Wedge neighborhood, which opened back in May 2022.

This new Apple Cinema location in Pittsford Plaza will be the chain’s first location in western New York. The next closest location is in Connecticut.

If you have a good question, send it to us at goodquestion@whec.com