Good Question: What happens to your information after a cashier scans your ID?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Showing the cashier your driver’s license is part of the routine when you buy alcohol or other age-restricted items. But have you ever wondered what happens to your information after your ID is scanned?

If you want to buy alcohol, cigarettes, or adult entertainment, you’re required you prove you’re a certain age at check out. A representative from the New York State DMV says businesses use barcode scanners to make sure your ID is authentic, instead of relying only on a visual inspection.

The DMV also says the business does not receive any information that’s not already on the ID itself.

So what happens to your information after it’s scanned?

The business may hold on to your data, but if it does, it must comply with state and federal privacy laws — meaning it cannot share your personal, identifying information with a third party.

Earlier this summer, New York State launched its new mobile ID program, which has all the same information as your driver’s license in a digital format — right on your smart phone.

You do have to download an app and take a selfie to verify that the picture on your ID is actually you. For more information about that app, click this link.

