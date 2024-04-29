Good Question: What is the policy on chases for RPD and NYSP?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Is it safe for police to pursue a suspect who is speeding away in a car? That’s the question at the center of an often-split-second decision.

Rochester and New York State Police have a list of criteria to help officers decide if it’s safe to hit the gas. JP asks: “Why is it that the Rochester Police Department will not chase criminals but the state police and the suburban municipalities will?”



In a pursuit captured by News10NBC in mid-March on Child Street, New York State Police were observed leading the chase with Rochester Police following at a markedly slower pace, highlighting differing policies between police agencies regarding vehicle pursuits.

Rochester Police Department’s pursuit policy, detailed in General Order 530 section E, emphasizes a cautious approach, advising officers against engaging in a car chase if the risks surpass the benefits. Factors such as the seriousness of the incident, traffic conditions, weather, time of day, type of area, and the potential danger to the community if the suspect evades immediate capture are to be considered before initiating a chase.

On the other hand, the New York State Police pursuit policy encourages troopers to make every feasible effort to apprehend suspects in fleeing vehicles, while also considering similar factors such as the nature of the offense, the type of vehicle involved, road and traffic conditions, and knowledge of the violator, much like the RPD’s guidelines.

Despite the strict criteria set in place to ensure public safety, Rochester Police disclosed that its officers were involved in nearly 100 car chases last year, demonstrating the complex decision-making process officers face when attempting to apprehend fleeing suspects.

