Good Question: What will happen to the old concession stand at Ontario Beach Park?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Last summer, Monroe County asked the public to give feedback on what should happen to the old concession stand at Ontario Beach Park, which has been out-of-service since 2019.

Sean asks: “What were the results of the poll and what has the city decided to do with this building?”

The results are in but we won’t see any new services there this summer. The county says it will be a while before we see any new construction or changes at the old concession stand.

A representative from Monroe County says 3,900 people responded to the survey. Most people, 74%, said they want another food stand. So what happens next?

The county hired an engineering firm to assess the structural integrity of the 1,500 square foot building. Once engineers are finished with their review, which should take about two months, the county will decide whether to repair or replace it. So, you won’t be able to buy food there this summer. The county says the building will either be repaired or replaced in 2025.

