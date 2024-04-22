Good Question: What’s happening with the Irondequoit DMV?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s happening with the Irondequoit DMV?

If you visited recently, you probably didn’t make it in the door, not because of long lines or wait times but because it’s been locked since the beginning of the month. That goes for both the old DMV location at the intersection of Titus and Hudson avenues and the new location in the same plaza, next to Irondequoit liquor.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo says her office has gotten a lot of questions about when the new location will open.

If you’ve visited the old location this month, you may have seen a sign that says: “The DMV is no longer located here: They have abandoned the community at this location.” Romeo doesn’t know who put the signs up but says they’re not accurate.

“There’s some signage that, I know some people had been showing me, of signs putting up saying we’ve abandoned the area,” Romeo said. “And we just wanted to make folks sure that while we’re closed temporarily. We still have lot of other resources.”

So, what’s the reason for the move?

“The old space we were in is actually one of the longest-held. We estimated it was about 50 years that we were at that location, so a lot of that infrastructure was built before we were a little more dependent on computer technology to provide these services,” Romeo said.



The new site is boarded up and under construction right now. By mid-May, Romeo says it will be ready for business, complete with an open-concept floor plan, all new infrastructure, and IT upgrades.

Romeo says the construction inside the new location will cost about $250,000, all coming from the county clerk’s office budget. None of it is coming from taxpayers.

Until the new Irondequoit DMV reopens, here are your other options:

Henrietta DMV at 1225 Jefferson Road

Rochester (Downtown) DMV at 200 E. Main St.

Greece DMV at The Mall at Greece Ridge

There are also mobile DMV units at the Lincoln Library in the city, East Rochester, Brockport, or Ogden. You can learn more here.

There are also a lot of DMV tasks you can complete online. If you need your picture taken, however, you will need to visit in-person.

