Good Question: What’s happening with the old Frear’s Garden Center in Greece?

GREECE, N.Y. — After a long-standing garden center in Greece closed up shop in 2022, there have been some questions about what the future will hold for the location.

Drive down Stone Road and you might be wondering what’s happening at the old Frear’s Garden Center and Christmas Fantasyland. It will soon be a new Byrne Dairy.

For almost a hundred years, families visited Frear’s for garden supplies, Christmas decorations, and a friendly country store atmosphere. The store closed last year and now it’s an empty building, next to a pizza shop and a mini-mart that are still in operation.

The director of planning and economic development for the town of Greece says a new Byrne Dairy is moving into that location. The Greece planning and zoning board approved it and a demolition permit was approved in June.

A Byrne Dairy representative confirms that a new store is moving in and Byrne Dairy now owns that plaza. As for the pizza shop and the mini-mart that are still there, the representative had no comment to share.

Byrne Dairy says that there is no set timeline yet, just that it will be moving in eventually.