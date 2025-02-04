Goodwill’s new store at The Mall at Greece Ridge opens this month

GREECE, N.Y. —A Goodwill store is set to open in the Mall At Greece Ridge later this month.

Goodwill announced Tuesday that it will move its Dewey Avenue store to a larger location at the mall. The new store will be situated in the former Ruby Gordon space at the mall’s north entrance.

The grand opening of the new location is scheduled for Friday, February 28. To celebrate, Goodwill is offering $10 gift cards to the first 100 shoppers who visit the store on opening day.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Donation drop-offs will start on February 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the store’s grand opening.

