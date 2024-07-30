Gov. Hochul announces $37M Thruway resurfacing project from Victor to LeRoy exits

VICTOR, N.Y. — Get ready for major road repairs on the Thruway. Governor Kathy Hochul announced pavement improvements are set to begin from Exit 45 in Victor to Exit 47 in LeRoy.

The $37 million resurfacing project will cover both the east and westbound lanes, with most of the work being done at night to limit the traffic impacts.

“The safety and reliability of the Thruway is one of our top priorities. The Authority is making historic investments in capital improvement projects to maintain, modernize and rebuild the Thruway system across New York State for generations to come,” says Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare.

Work is expected to be completed next summer.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.