Gov. Hochul announces funding for health care projects including in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul made a major announcement of high-quality health care for people in New York State.

She announced more than $658 million in state funding will go toward supporting 127 projects across the state including here locally.

The University of Rochester, Episcopal Senior Life Communities, and the Hillside Children’s Center will all receive funding. The funding announced on Wednesday is meant to protect and transform New York State’s health care delivery system.