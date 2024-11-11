Government offices, most banks close for Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the federal holiday comes closures. Here’s how your day may be impacted.

DMVs and government offices are closed. The post office is closed, and the postal service will not deliver mail. But FedEx, UPS, and Amazon will continue deliveries.

Most banks will close as well. Retail and restaurants will be open, with many of them offering discounts to veterans.

